Garwood delivers another suspenseful romance with 'Wired'

"Wired" (Berkley), by Julie Garwood

Julie Garwood delivers another suspenseful romance with her new novel, "Wired." Readers will be immersed in a world of digital coding where computer hackers reign as heroes.

Allison Trent works as a model to pay for her college loans, but her true passion is writing the code she's developing for a software security program. Allison is a computer genius. And when she learns that the residents of a nursing home in her community have suffered from a hacking scandal, she takes matters into her own hands. The college student hacks the hackers, steals back the millions they took and provides an anonymous tip to the FBI on where the culprit and the money can be found.

After the nursing-home escapade, Allison becomes an occasional hack-tivist, digitally diving in to save the day from internet bad guys when she can. But her actions are illegal, and that's why she becomes extremely nervous when FBI Agent Liam Scott tracks her down. But instead of hauling her to jail, Scott offers Allison a job.

He needs the best of the best to hack into a system that's extremely sensitive and highly secure — the FBI. Agent Scott has found a leak, and he needs someone to help locate the mole from the inside without being noticed or leaving a digital footprint.

Allison turns down the job because she's hiding some pretty big secrets from the government. But Scott is relentless. He knows Allison is the FBI's best shot at finding the leak. (It also doesn't hurt that she's the most beautiful woman he's ever seen in his life.) He eventually persuades her to accept the job. One thing is sure: Falling in love isn't an option.