'Little House on the Prairie' log cabin to be rebuilt
WICHITA, Kan. — The deteriorating log cabin at the "Little House on the Prairie" site in Kansas is expected to soon get a makeover.
The Wichita Eagle (http://bit.ly/2uzZLUf ) reports that the current cabin was re-created and built near Independence in 1977 at the television series' peak of popularity. The show is based off Laura Ingalls Wilder's books
Cabin owners Bill Kurtis and Jean Schodorf say that four decades of weather has worn down the house. They want to rebuild the house as well as add a barn.
Schodorf says more than 20,000 people visit the site each year.
She says the cabin is scheduled for construction in October and November.
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com
