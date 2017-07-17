Mellencamp son Speck arrested after fight in Indiana
A
A
Share via Email
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A son of rock star John Mellencamp has been arrested in Indiana on charges of public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.
Police say 22-year-old Speck Mellencamp was arrested early Sunday after he and his 23-year-old brother, Hud, were involved in a fight outside a Bloomington restaurant.
Police say Speck Mellencamp was "very belligerent and
He was released on bond. A message seeking comment was left for his attorney.
Hud Mellencamp told police a man attacked him. The Herald-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2tjodcd ) he suffered a scratch on his neck and a small cut on his nose.
After a 2013 fight, the brothers were charged with felony battery. Speck Mellencamp served 96 hours in jail.
___
Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
'Time bomb situation:' Raymond Taavel's partner, family concerned Andre Denny could get community access
-
This really stinks: Man has jacket stolen while using washroom in Nova Scotia store
-
A-boat time? Councillor wants more rides for ferry between Halifax and Dartmouth
-
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers