Besson hopes 'Valerian' is a remedy for your sequel fatigue

Rihanna arrives at the LA Premiere of

Rihanna arrives at the LA Premiere of "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, July 17, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Director Luc Besson says he thinks audiences are getting tired of superhero movies and sequels. The French director of "The Fifth Element" and "Lucy" hopes that his latest offering, "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets," will be a reprieve from the fatigue.

The film is based on the French comic series, "Valerian and Laureline," about two 28th century intergalactic space cops.

The $180 million film adaptation stars Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne and features a scene-stealing supporting performance by Rihanna.

"Valerian" opens wide in North American theatres on Friday.

