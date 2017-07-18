Billy Bragg explores British skiffle craze in 'Roots, Radicals and Rockers'

TORONTO — Skiffle may have been short-lived, but Billy Bragg says the 1950s British music craze that laid the groundwork for bands like the Beatles is deserving of greater recognition in the annals of pop history.

The British folk-punk icon turned music historian for his new book "Roots, Radicals and Rockers: How Skiffle Changed the World" (Faber and Faber), which explores the origins of the music phenomenon.

Bragg traces skiffle's roots across the Atlantic to the U.S., where the guitar-driven British sound drew on influences from early 20th century American jazz, folk and blues.

"It's a paradox, but they were trying to use music from the past to build a bridge to the future — and they kind of do," the singer-songwriter said in an interview. "They built a bridge that crossed the Atlantic and got them on the American charts."

Bragg looks at the British artists who were instrumental in giving rise to skiffle, such as New Orleans jazz devotee Ken Colyer. Lonnie Donegan helped kick-start the movement in earnest when he scored a chart smash in the U.K. and U.S. with "Rock Island Line."

The song was originally recorded by Louisiana folk and blues musician Lead Belly. Donegan's rendition opens with lengthy narration, recounting a conversation between two railroad employees, before unleashing his spirited vocals.

"You know how the rails hum when the trains get into the station? Skiffle is the rails humming and the coming of rock 'n' roll," said Bragg, who is slated to perform at the Calgary Folk Music Festival on July 27.

"Skiffle is more akin to the fidget spinners craze. It's a playground craze much more than a genre like grime or punk that comes out of the clubs and has adults playing it."

Bragg said that skiffle served as the perfect tonic for teens in postwar Britain, who grew up with rationing and were now exercising their spending and creative powers.

Bragg wrote of how Donegan offered his fan club members easy-to-follow guides on how to perform his hit tracks. By the spring of 1958, clubs were encouraging youth to meet to discuss and skiffle and form their own groups.

"The next generation thought they could change the world by politics because they had their world changed culturally by Elvis Presley, by Little Richard, by Chuck Berry — the cross-pollination of what had previously been separated," Bragg said. "Those kids, they feel they were part of that, even though they might only play in a school hall.

"There was Elvis, there was Chuck Berry, there was Donegan, there was Lead Belly — and they had a guitar too. They were declaring themselves to be a part of that noise that was coming down the rail."

Many pioneering British artists have early musical ties to skiffle. John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison were part of the Liverpool skiffle group the Quarrymen, which eventually evolved to become the Beatles. Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones, Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin and the late David Bowie also have roots in the youth-driven craze.

"It's incredibly empowering," said Bragg. "You can make your own music. Here's three chords — now form a band. That's a key tenet of punk rock. And it was because of my experience in punk rock that I was able to get more of a handle of the implications of how skiffle went from being something in Soho to something national."

Writing the book also provided a musical full-circle moment for Bragg to explore classic railroad songs, including "Rock Island Line." Last year, he embarked on a cross-country train trip with American singer-songwriter Joe Henry where the duo created the album "Shine a Light: Field Recordings from the Great American Railroad."

"We think the internet connects us," said Bragg. "I think the railroad has had a physical connectivity that has never been surpassed."

---