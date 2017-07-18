CraveTV comedy 'Letterkenny' to debut six new episodes later this year

TORONTO — Break out the lawn chairs: a new season of "Letterkenny" is on the horizon.

CraveTV has announced that production is underway for another six episodes of the hit hoser comedy.

Created by and starring Jared Keeso, the Canadian Screen Award-winning show is shooting in and around Sudbury, Ont., until early next month and is set to launch later this year.

"Letterkenny" centres on the dust-ups Wayne (Keeso) and his pals get into with their small-town Ontario rivals. The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, Skids and Hockey Players who are constantly feuding with one another over seemingly mundane matters.

The new season sees Wayne's relationship with Rosie (Clark Backo) on shaky ground, while his free-spirited younger sister Katy (Michelle Mylett) finally chooses between Hockey Players Jonesy and Reilly (Andrew Herr and Dylan Playfair).