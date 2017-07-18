Ed Sheeran gone from Twitter following 'Thrones' cameo

Weeks after toning down his Twitter use because of negativity, Ed Sheeran appears to have left the platform completely.

The singer's Twitter account has gone offline .

The move follows Sheeran's cameo on the season premiere of "Game of Thrones" Sunday night. Sheeran's appearance as a singing Lannister soldier became a buzzed-about topic on social media.

The 26-year-old told Britain's Sun tabloid this month that he was no longer using his Twitter account aside from posting his Instagram pictures to it. He called Twitter a platform for "saying mean things" and was trying to "work out why people dislike me so much."

Sheeran remains on Instagram , where he posted a picture of himself climbing mountains in Peru on Monday.