The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending July 16, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin - 9780399180842 - (Random House Publishing Group)

2. House of Spies by Daniel Silva - 9780062354365 - (Harper)

3. Camino Island by John Grisham - 9780385543057 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Use of Force by Brad Thor - 9781476789408 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

5. Checkmate: This Is Love by Kennedy Fox - 9781946087010 - (Kennedy Fox)

6. Because of Lila by Abbi Glines - 9781370905669 - (Abbi Glines)

7. Murder Games by Howard Roughan & James Patterson - 9780316553476 - (Little, Brown and Company)

8. The Girl Before by J.P. Delaney - 9780425285053 - (Random House Publishing Group)

9. The Identicals by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316375207 - (Little, Brown and Company)

10.The Silent Sister by Diane Chamberlain - 9781250010728 - (St. Martin's Press)

