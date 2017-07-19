Entertainment

Discovery Channel asks Shark Week viewers to be donors, too

FILE - In this July 13, 2017 file photo, retired Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps arrives at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. Discovery Channel's Shark Week's opening lineup Sunday, July 23, includes "Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White," with Phelps testing his speed against that of a great white shark. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Discovery Channel wants Shark Week viewers to be donors, too.

The channel's annual celebration of all things shark will include requests to support Oceana, an advocacy group focused on ocean conservation.

Viewers can use their smartphones to donate and also to receive Shark Week program details and links, according to the company working with Discovery on the Oceana fundraising.

By texting the word "SHARK" to the number 707070, participants will get a return message that includes a link for Oceana donations.

Shark Week's opening lineup Sunday includes "Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White," with Olympian Michael Phelps testing his speed against that of a great white shark.

