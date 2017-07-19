Fleetwood Mac to earn MusiCares Person of the Year
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Fleetwood Mac will be named the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year, becoming the first group to receive the
The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that the 28th annual benefit gala will take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Jan. 26, 2018, two days before the 2018 Grammy Awards.
The organization said they are
Mick Fleetwood, who called the award "tremendous" in a statement, will receive the
Past honorees include Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder and Barbra Streisand. The MusiCares Foundation offers health and human services and programs to members of the music community.
_____
Online:
https://www.grammy.com/musicares
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
'It's all a show to you:' Protesters disrupt Halifax council meeting over Cornwallis statue issue
-
Meet Dizzy, the inspiration behind Toronto's new cat-themed hot spot
-
Edmonton's first apartment building made of shipping containers unveiled
-
'Get a life:' Halifax drag queen on those opposed to Justin Trudeau marching in pride parade