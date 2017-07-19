Schneller says it’s time to take a dose of your Canadian film medicine

If you think watching Canadian films is a severe and dour experience — like holding your nose to swallow a spoonful of awful medicine — Johanna Schneller says you are missing out on some great stories told by talented people.

“There is nothing to apologize for in Canadian cinema, there is a lot to celebrate,” says the host of CBC Television’s new summer film series, The Filmmakers. “Canada is such a polyglot place, and it is such accepting of its polyglot nature. And I think film is a great place to have that reflected.”

Airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m., the 11-part series features a made-in-Canada movie preceded by a 30-minute panel discussion about the film hosted by Schneller, who is also a Metro columnist. The series premieres this weekend with Atom Egoyan’s The Sweet Hereafter, and covers a variety of themes; from family relationships (Stories We tell, July 29) and the apocalypse (Last Night, Aug. 5), to the environment (Manufactured Landscapes, Sept. 23) and racism (Across the Line, Sept. 30)

“What is great is Canadian film is not just one thing, Canadian film is a lot of different things,” Schneller says. “I think it is time for us to admit that we have moved beyond the, ‘Why do we have to watch ourselves on screen?’ cultural argument. We all know why we have to see examples of ourselves on screen.”

JOHANNA SCHNELLER’S THREE MOMENTS TO LOOK FOR

Double Happiness (Aug. 19)

Schneller says there were a variety of voices — “young and old, this and that” — on the panel for this film about a young Chinese-Canadian woman, played by Sandra Oh, who is trying to assert her independence from her family.

“There were these young women on the panel who were first or second generation, and, this movie is from the ’90s, and it’s a little dated, and I thought, ‘Would they be able to relate to this movie in any way?’” Schneller said.

“We had a crackling conversation about how being the son or daughter of a new Canadian has the same challenges, the same issues about absorbing your new culture, keeping your own culture, pleasing your family, pleasing your friends. All of that was relevant to them. They were all on fire about it.”

Rebelle (War Witch) (Aug. 29)

The panel for Canada-born Kim Nguyen’s film about a child soldier forced to fight in a civil war in Africa featured Emmanuel Jal, a former child soldier, and actress and activist Rachel Mutombo.

“They got into a fascinating conversation of whether it was cultural appropriation; Rachel felt it was, but Emmanuel felt it didn’t matter. His point was that he would rather see the story of child soldiers get out and told,” Schneller said. “To sit back and hear them talk about this, it was quite a substantive discussion. That was exciting.”

Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner (Sept. 16)

During the panel discussion, a scene from Zacharias Kunuk’s epic Inuit film, where two men are ritually fighting over a woman, is screened.

“We are showing it on this really big screen, and at the end Kunuk says to me, ‘Did you see the mistake?’ I said ‘no’. He said, ‘None of us had because we were so fixated on the two leads, but if you look in the background there is a guy who takes out his script, looks at it, and puts it back in his pocket.’”