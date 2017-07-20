Casey Affleck dons a sheet for spectral indie drama

As soon as filmmaker David Lowery wrapped last year’s big-budget Disney blockbuster Pete’s Dragon, he began what he anticipated was going to be his restful “summer vacation movie.”

Boy was he wrong.

“With Pete’s Dragon, it was definitely hard and it was an endurance test but there was always that safety net of knowing that I had the biggest movie studio that there is at my back,” admitted the 36-year-old director while promoting his new low-budget drama, A Ghost Story, in Toronto.

“With this movie, there was no safety net whatsoever. I was paying for it; I was the only person who wrote it. Everything was resting on me.”

Made for a pittance compared to Pete’s Dragon’s $65-million budget, A Ghost Story is just as sparse in plot. Largely a meditation on mortality and life, the film simply follows a bed sheet-covered apparition that tries to reconcile with his bereaved wife.

“This movie was born at a period of my life when I was having a very legitimate existential crisis,” admitted Lowery, who felt it important not to mire the movie in existential malaise. “So there was an implicit humour in the image of this ghost; there are opportunities to laugh throughout the movie and that was important to me.”

Furthermore, Lowery actually considers the stark narrative a romance at heart. By recasting his Ain’t Them Bodies Saints stars Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara, he ensured the protagonists’ passion was foremost in the film’s framework.

“The first time we worked together on Ain’t Them Bodies Saints they turned what was not meant to be a love story into exactly that,” said Lowery of the award-winning 2013 crime drama.

“Going into this film, I knew that they’d take what was on the page — a very minimalistic amount of romance — and create something that, to use a cliché term, transcends time and space.”

Affleck had an additional challenge, however. Working primarily under a sheet, the Oscar-winner spends much of the drama drearily shuffling around watching Mara grieve and stuff mysterious notes behind the home’s wall.

“It’s a costume that doesn’t afford many opportunities for movement,” laughed Lowery of Affleck’s archetypal attire. “As a result, his performance doesn’t have that much of a performance in it. It was more of an endurance test — but out of that, the ghost began to become a ghost.”

