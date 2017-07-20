Indian performer Satinder Sartaaj adds to his repertoire

Performing in front of crowds of more than 50,000 people hardly fazes Satinder Sartaaj. But put the Indian poet and singer in front of a small film crew and things suddenly change.

“I was so nervous. On the first day, I wasn’t able to sleep even,” laughed the popular performer whose debut acting anxiety was quickly quelled when he arrived on-set of period drama The Black Prince. “Everybody was so nice (but) when you have to film big monologues in your third language and you have to be in an accent also — it was quite tough.”

A champion of Punjabi culture, Sartaaj has already amassed a legion of fans with his exhilarating Sufi performances and songs. In fact, his hit Sai has even scored more than four million views on YouTube. For North American audiences, however, it will be his lead role in The Black Prince that will open many eyes to Sartaaj and the true story of Maharaja Duleep Singh.

Adopted as a teenager by British royalty in 1854, the last king of Punjab was coddled by Queen Victoria and converted to Christianity. But all that ended when the predestined king eventually learned of the British Empire’s actions — an exploit that inspirited Singh to reclaim his Sikh kingdom.

“He’s the most iconic and fascinating character of our culture — especially Northern India,” said Sartaaj of the first Punjabi icon given the Hollywood treatment. “This is about British imperialism (and) he was the first royal from India who converted into Christianity from Sikhism so that was a great punch.”

Sartaaj insists The Black Prince won’t just appeal to Indian moviegoers, however. In fact, with Hollywood’s Brillstein Entertainment (which has produced hits like 12 Years A Slave) backing it, the movie is getting a fair shot at mainstream success. More than that, Sartaaj is hoping this tale of lost legacy will be appreciated by audiences for its more intimate familiarity.

“The story is so very global, that’s why Brillstein picked this,” insisted the 35-year-old singer. “Whether you’re living in Canada or America, there’s a certain amount of emotion that touches always to your roots (and) that kind of feeling is inherent in Punjabis. It’s not about ‘we love our religion’; it’s about everybody should love their culture and language and this is what they should love about the film.”

Music makes movies

Sartaaj, who composed five songs for The Black Prince, feels a soundtrack is vital to a film.