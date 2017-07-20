Mika Brzezinski has a three-book deal
NEW YORK — "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski (bruh-ZHIN-skee) has a three-book deal.
Weinstein Books told The Associated Press on Thursday that the first release would be a new and expanded edition of the 2011
Brzezinski also plans two more "Knowing Your Value" publications, scheduled for fall 2018. "Comeback Careers" will be co-authored by sister-in-law Ginny Brzezinski, and "The Millennial Challenge" is a collaboration with "Morning Joe" associate producer Daniela Pierre-Bravo. Mika Brzezinski's other books include "All Things at Once" and "Obsessed: America's Food Addiction — and My Own."
Weinstein Books is a partnership between the Weinstein Co. and Hachette Book Group.
