Q&A: Casey Affleck goes under a sheet for 'A Ghost Story'

LOS ANGELES — Casey Affleck says the intense public scrutiny he received last year around a years old civil sexual harassment lawsuit was sobering and difficult for him and his family, but that he's trying to move on.

Speaking to The Associated Press to promote his latest film "A Ghost Story," Affleck also says that he's glad there is a heightened cultural awareness around those issues but is also not able to speak about his case, which was settled out of court.

Affleck is stepping back into the spotlight after winning the best actor Oscar for the drama "Manchester by the Sea."