Entertainment

Q&A: Casey Affleck goes under a sheet for 'A Ghost Story'

This image released by A24 shows Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck in a scene from the film,

This image released by A24 shows Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck in a scene from the film, "A Ghost Story." Affleck plays the ghost in the new David Lowery film. For most of the movie he‚Äôs silent and cloaked in a white sheet with eye holes as he returns to his home to look in on his still-living partner played by Mara. (Bret Curry/A24 via AP)

LOS ANGELES — Casey Affleck says the intense public scrutiny he received last year around a years old civil sexual harassment lawsuit was sobering and difficult for him and his family, but that he's trying to move on.

Speaking to The Associated Press to promote his latest film "A Ghost Story," Affleck also says that he's glad there is a heightened cultural awareness around those issues but is also not able to speak about his case, which was settled out of court.

Affleck is stepping back into the spotlight after winning the best actor Oscar for the drama "Manchester by the Sea."

Affleck plays the ghost and dons a white sheet with eye hole cutouts for the majority of "A Ghost Story, which will be released in more theatres Friday.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular