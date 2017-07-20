Rapper Common surprises students at NY school, donates money
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Oscar and Grammy winner Common surprised a group of New York students by donating $10,000 to help their teachers buy supplies like calculators and science kits.
The rapper-actor partnered with the
Common was on-site with his mother, Dr. Mahalia Hines, an educator and member of the Chicago Board of Education. She said she remembered spending her own money to buy essential materials for her classroom.
Common encouraged the students to keep their grades up and to persevere — in school and in life.
Burlington has been raising money from its 599 stores to help other schools, asking customers to donate $1 or more.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Wetland loss a cause of algal blooms in Great Lakes, study finds
-
Drove to Canada, rocked out to Metallica, but can't find the car
-
Police in Nova Scotia issue alert over threatening text messages sent to teenage girls
-
Girl, 7, in Halifax hospital with critical injuries after being hit by farm tractor