WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended July 16.

FICTION

1. "House of Spies" by Daniel Silva (Harper)

2. "The Land of Stories: Worlds Collide" by Chris Colfer (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

3. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

5. "Murder Games" by Patterson/Roughan (Little, Brown)

6. "The Rainbow Fish" by Marcus Pfister (Northsouth)

7. "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

8. "Use of Force" by Brad Thor (Atria)

9. "The Duchess" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

10. "What If Everybody Did That?" by Ellen Javernick (Cavendish Square)

NONFICTION

1. "Rediscovering Americanism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. "Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance (Harper)

3. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

4. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

5. "Dangerous" by Milo Yuannopoulos (Dangerous Books)

6. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

7. "The Swamp" by Eric Boling (St. Martin's Press)

8. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

9. "She Persisted" by Chelsea Clinton ((Philomel)

10. "Strengths Finder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "House of Spies" by Daniel Silva (Harper)

2. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. "The Letter" by Kathryn Hughes (Headline)

4. "Last Breath" by Karin Slaughter (HarperCollins)

5. "Still Life" by Louise Penny (St. Martin's Press)

6. "Use of Force" by Brad Thor (Atria)

7. "The Silent Sister" by Diane Chamberlain (St. Martin's Press)

8. "Justice burning" by Scott Pratt (Thomas & Mercer)

9. "Two Nights" by Kathy Reichs (Random House)

10. "The Identicals" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)

2. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

3. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

4. "Forever, Erma" by Erma Bombeck (Open Road Media)

5. "Remember Everything You Read" by Stanley D. Frank (Crown/Archetype)

6. "Upstairs at the White House" by J.B. West (Open Road Media)

7. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

8. "Enemy at the Gates' by William Craig (Open Road Media)

9. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Knopf Doubleday)

10. "My Lobotomy" by Howard Dully and Charles Fleming (Crown/Archetype)