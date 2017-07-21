'American Pie' singer's domestic assault charge dismissed
CAMDEN, Maine — A domestic assault charge against "American Pie" singer-songwriter Don McLean has been dismissed after he met the terms of a plea agreement, including staying out of trouble for a year.
McLean pleaded guilty in a Maine court under a "deferred disposition" process in which the charge could be wiped away if a defendant met certain conditions. McLean paid a $3,000 fine Thursday to settle remaining charges.
His lawyer, Walter McKee, said McLean never physically assaulted his ex-wife, Patrisha, during a disagreement in January 2016. The two had been married for 30 years and were going through a divorce at the time. A protection order was granted in March of this year.
McKee said McLean, who lives in Camden, intends to "clear his name of any and all accusations" against him.
