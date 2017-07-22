Entertainment

Actor John Heard, of 'Home Alone' movies, dies at 72

FILE - In this April 5, 2006 file photo, actor John Heard, who stars as Alex, rehearses for Steppenwolf Theatre's production of Don DeLillo's play,

FILE - In this April 5, 2006 file photo, actor John Heard, who stars as Alex, rehearses for Steppenwolf Theatre's production of Don DeLillo's play, "Love-Lies-Bleeding," in Chicago. Heard, best known for playing the father in the ‚ÄúHome Alone‚Äù movie series, has died. He was 72. His death was confirmed by the Santa Clara Medical Examiner‚Äôs office in California on Saturday, July 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Brian Kersey, File)

NEW YORK — Actor John Heard, best known for playing the father in the "Home Alone" movie series, has died. He was 72.

His death was confirmed by the Santa Clara Medical Examiner's office in California on Saturday. TMZ reported that Heard, who lived in southern California, was found at a Palo Alto, California, hotel where he was recovering from back surgery.

Heard played Peter McCallister, the father of Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, in "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."

He earned an Emmy nomination for a guest role as a corrupt police detective in "The Sopranos." Heard also played Tom Hanks' rival in the movie "Big."

He was briefly married to fellow actor Margot Kidder.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular