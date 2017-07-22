Marvel TV shows 1st episode of 'The Defenders' at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO — The head of Marvel Television surprised fans at Comic-Con Friday by showing the entire first episode of the new Netflix series "The Defenders."

The show that unites superheroes Jessica Jones, Luka Cage, Daredevil and Iron Fist premieres next month. Sigourney Weaver plays the villain.

Weaver and the rest of the cast, including Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Charlie Cox and Finn Jones, appeared during the presentation inside the San Diego Convention Center's largest exhibit hall.