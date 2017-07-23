Wonder Woman sequel gets a title: 'Wonder Woman II'
SAN DIEGO — Wonder Woman has a few reasons to celebrate.
As of Sunday, the superhero pic is now the highest-grossing film of the summer with $398 million from North American
But that was the extent of the "Wonder Woman II" talk at the fan convention. There is no official word on whether or not Patty Jenkins will return to direct, who is penning the script or even when the film might hit
Not even Gal Gadot mentioned it during the Comic-Con "Justice League" panel.
