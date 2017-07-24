Bieber cancels two Toronto shows, rest of tour due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
Bieber has been on the tour for the last 18 months, playing more than 150 shows in six continents.
NEW YORK — Justin Bieber is
Representatives for the Stratford, Ont.-native didn't offer details about the cancellation in a statement released Monday, but said the singer "loves his fans and hates to disappoint them."
"However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates," the statement read.
The Grammy winner's upcoming concerts included two shows in Toronto in September and several others in the United States. The pop star was then supposed to wrap the tour in Asia.
The tour cancellation comes days after the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture said that it won't be inviting Bieber to perform in the country because of his past "bad
Bieber was planned to perform shows in Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia.
Tickets for all of his