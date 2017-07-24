Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik talks life, Season 10 finale and Donald Trump

Spoiler alert: This story contains spoilers for The Big Bang Theory.

Mayim Bialik, the star of The Big Bang Theory, makes a living with the spoken word.

On the popular sitcom she plays neuroscientist neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler. But a vocal cord strain means she is under strict doctor’s orders not to talk for a month.

That didn’t stop her from conducting an interview with the Star — via email. She agreed to talk about life, that cliffhanger proposal from Sheldon in the Season 10 finale, which garnered record viewership, and even what she really thinks of Donald Trump.

Bialik, 41, started her career as a child actor, playing the younger version of Bette Midler’s character in 1988’s Beaches, then the title role of the spunky Italian-American teenager Blossom in the sitcom that premiered in 1990 and ran for five seasons.

Before she was hired as a new Big Bang character in Season 3, she was first mentioned in a scene as that smart “girl from Blossom” who would be a candidate for the physics bowl team.

Bialik’s life had a major influence on the show’s writers because, like her character, she also happens to have a PhD in neuroscience.

Bialik has said she thought the series was a game show when she first heard of it. For most folks, it’s hard to be oblivious to Big Bang: it’s the most watched scripted show on broadcast television in Canada and the United States. Season 11 starts in September.



Needless to say, Bialik makes a bit more change for Big Bang than her 1990 appearance in an episode of Doogie Howser, M.D., for which she posted her royalty cheque on Instagram last week, a grand total of two cents.

You recently announced that you’re under doctor’s orders not to speak for a month. You have also disclosed that your father also had trouble with his vocal cords. Can you explain what happened, how your medical condition got to this point?

I’ve got a naturally raspy voice and my job involves . . . talking! I discovered I wasn’t using my voice correctly and had been straining my vocal cords a few years ago.

My father’s condition had nothing to do with mine; it was simply a coincidence that he had sprained chords as part of his degenerative condition.

There’s some pretty severe damage lately and my ENT has ordered me to not to use my voice for a whole month, which is going to be very hard as I love to talk and need to talk!

How hard has day-to-day life been, not being able to communicate with your kids and family, not to mention work?

Well, my kids are a combination of angry and thrilled. They’ll probably get to watch a lot more movies while I’m on vocal rest. My voice is temporarily gone, but my body is not and I can still communicate in my own way. I use a whiteboard a lot and my computer.

You’ve said that once you “remove words” you get to see who you really are. What have you found out about yourself?

I talk too much. I don’t listen enough. I don’t rely enough on those who love me to care for me. I am learning that now.

The Season 10 finale has a real cliffhanger: Sheldon going down on one knee and proposing to Amy. Was this a surprise for you? Or have they perhaps been milking this a little too long and it’s simply time for the two characters to get together?

My jaw was on the floor . . . I literally had no idea this proposal from Sheldon was coming. Like: none. So, if you want me to tell you what happens in the season opener of Season 11 . . . I can’t, because I don’t know! Your guess is as good as mine! Sure, I have opinions and ideas . . . as an actor and a writer, I could see this playing out several ways. But that’s not my job right now. My job is to wait through the summer to see what our writers decide!

How do you think the damage to your vocal cords might impact your role moving forward?

It won’t affect it at all. I will be back to normal voice by the time we start filming.

The Big Bang Theory remains the No. 1 show in North America. Fans have been incredibly supportive, but some critics can’t figure out why the longevity and fandom. Why do you think it continues to resonate?

We show a group of people who are not popular or super attractive; we are a show about how the other half lives. And I think so many people can identify with being an outsider and our show taps into that. Plus, we have amazing writers who have crafted characters people really invest in.

You’ve always been an outspoken environmentalist. Donald Trump has said global warming is a hoax. As a scientist what’s your response to that?

He has no idea what he is talking about. With all due respect. Ahem.

Your latest environmental campaign is with SodaStream to get rid of plastic water bottles. Canada is a net exporter of bottled water to the world. And there has been much debate about whether we should be charging more for our natural resources or perhaps even having an outright ban on bottled water. What’s the solution apart from making your own pop?

My love affair with the environment started as a teenager: I was fascinated with all animals and with marine animals in particular. Even in high school, I used canvas bags instead of paper or plastic and was ridiculed for it; it wasn’t part of our collective consciousness yet as a society to reduce and reuse yet!

When the city I lived in began recycling, I cried with joy — finally! Still to this day I try, as much as I can, to reduce my own carbon footprint — I don’t consume animal products, I don’t have a lawn, I take very short showers, I read up on ways to consume less. I buy fewer things, own fewer things, and donate things I don’t need and downsize even in small ways. I’m not trying to be a goody-goody (although I have been accused of that for sure), but being kind to the planet is critical for our health, the health of the planet and the health of generations to come.