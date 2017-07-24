Box Office Top 20: 'Dunkirk,' 'Girls Trip' score
LOS ANGELES — The news was good for two of the three new openers this weekend.
Christopher Nolan's World War II epic "Dunkirk" topped the charts with $50.5 million, while the buddy comedy "Girls Trip" earned $31.2 million to take second place. Both well-reviewed films toppled modest expectations.
But things were not so bright for Luc Besson's "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets." The costly sci-fi spectacle pulled in only $17 million for a fifth-place start behind holdovers "Spider-Man: Homecoming," which drew $22.2 million, and "War for the Planet of the Apes," which earned $20.9 million.
1. "Dunkirk," Warner Bros., $50,513,488, 3,720 locations, $13,579 average, $50,513,488, 1 Week.
2. "Girls Trip," Universal, $31,201,920, 2,591 locations, $12,042 average, $31,201,920, 1 Week.
3. "Spider-Man: Homecoming," Sony, $22,150,085, 4,130 locations, $5,363 average, $251,851,666, 3 Weeks.
4. "War For The Planet Of The Apes," 20th Century Fox, $20,884,223, 4,100 locations, $5,094 average, $98,235,137, 2 Weeks.
5. "Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Plan," STX Entertainment, $17,007,624, 3,553 locations, $4,787 average, $17,007,624, 1 Week.
6. "Despicable Me 3," Universal, $13,012,050, 3,525 locations, $3,691 average, $213,620,275, 4 Weeks.
7. "Baby Driver," Sony, $6,070,912, 2,503 locations, $2,425 average, $84,304,851, 4 Weeks.
8. "The Big Sick," Lionsgate, $5,008,143, 2,597 locations, $1,928 average, $24,547,521, 5 Weeks.
9. "Wonder Woman," Warner Bros., $4,608,028, 1,971 locations, $2,338 average, $389,011,307, 8 Weeks.
10. "Wish Upon," Broad Green Pictures, $2,475,013, 2,154 locations, $1,149 average, $10,519,278, 2 Weeks.
11. "Cars 3," Disney, $1,918,697, 1,294 locations, $1,483 average, $144,013,262, 6 Weeks.
12. "Transformers: The Last Knight," Paramount, $1,169,678, 1,025 locations, $1,141 average, $127,606,483, 5 Weeks.
13. "Fidaa," BlueSky Cinemas, $955,455, 130 locations, $7,350 average, $955,455, 1 Week.
14. "De Pere en Flic 2," Entertainment One Films, $570,740, 92 locations, $6,204 average, $2,429,031, 2 Weeks.
15. "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie," 20th Century Fox, $461,114, 291 locations, $1,585 average, $71,865,351, 8 Weeks.
17. "The House," Warner Bros., $430,021, 453 locations, $949 average, $24,456,269, 4 Weeks.
18. "Maudie," Sony Pictures Classics, $391,064, 233 locations, $1,678 average, $4,065,731, 6 Weeks.
19. "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2," Disney, $364,450, 268 locations, $1,360 average, $387,259,952, 12 Weeks.
20. "The Beguiled," Focus Features, $257,555, 331 locations, $778 average, $10,160,989, 5 Weeks.
