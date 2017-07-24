The Who's Roger Daltrey visits teenage cancer patients

CLEVELAND — Hall of Fame rocker Roger Daltrey is raising awareness for teenage cancer by visiting patients and their families.

The Who's front man is touring Rainbow Babies Hospital on Monday and meeting with youngsters fighting the disease. Daltrey is a longtime advocate for improving diagnosis and treatment for teens with cancer.

The 73-year-old has been involved with the Teenage Cancer Trust in England and co-founded Teen Cancer America.

Daltrey and Pete Townshend are the surviving members of the Who. The group was founded in the early 1960s and continues to perform today. Daltrey's iconic voice has helped make songs such as "My Generation," ''Behind Blue Eyes" and "Won't Get Fooled Again" anthems for generations of music fans.