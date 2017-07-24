Welcome to sexual maturity, Game of Thrones: Schneller

The Show: Game of Thrones, Season 7, Episode 2

The Moment: “You are my weakness”

Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) is a eunuch, forced in his youth into the former slave army The Unsullied. But he and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) have been delicately falling in love for a few seasons. Now he’s about to go away — for how long, no one knows.

In flickering firelight, they face each other. “It is hard for me to say goodbye to you,” he says. “You are my weakness.” (That sound you hear is GoT fans swooning.)

Grey Worm launches into GoT foreplay: He stands still and recites the backstory of how fear was forcibly eradicated from Unsullied boys. “I was bravest. Until I met you,” he concludes. “Now I have fear.”

They kiss. Missandei disrobes. She moves toward Grey Worm’s waistband. He hesitates. “I want to see you,” she says. He nods. She tugs down his pants.

She looks at his crotch. She looks into his eyes. She pulls him onto a bed. He begins kissing her. His kisses move ... south. She gasps with pleasure.

First, it’s a relief to see two people of colour on GoT who aren’t holding spears or palm-frond fans, as they’re usually tasked to do. Second, the scene is scorching hot. Their gorgeous bodies, their perfect skin, the firelight.

Third, a scene on GoT that features a + man (as in LGBTQ+) and is focused on a woman’s pleasure! Welcome to sexual maturity, lads. We’re glad to have you.

Proof that this was a much-needed lesson in sex outside the heteronormative: Merriam-Webster’s website reported that “eunuch” was its most-searched word of the night.