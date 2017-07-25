Bayreuth opera fest opens with Swedish royals, Merkel

BERLIN — The annual Bayreuth opera festival is underway in Germany, with Sweden's king and queen joining Chancellor Angela Merkel for a performance of Richard Wagner's "Die Meistersinger von Nuernberg."

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and the German-born Queen Silvia were among the guests posing on the red carpet under umbrellas as they arrived in Bayreuth, the Bavarian town where the festival devoted to Wagner's works takes place.

Merkel and her husband, Joachim Sauer, are regular attendees at the annual celebration of Wagner's work.