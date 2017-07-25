Disney splits with YouTube star Jake Paul after TV report
LOS ANGELES — Disney has parted ways with a YouTube star days after a local television news report that revealed some of his Los Angeles
Jake Paul posted a note on Twitter over the weekend announcing his departure from the Disney Channel series "Bizaardvark." He says he feels he has "outgrown the channel" and would like to focus more on his personal brand. Disney confirmed the move, calling it a mutual decision.
The split came after KTLA-TV reported that
Neither Paul, nor Disney, has mentioned the report in their comments on the split. Disney didn't immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.