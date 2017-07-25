Investor urges Barnes & Noble to seek a sale, shares jump

NEW YORK — An activist investor has bought a "meaningful" stake in Barnes & Noble Inc. and is urging the bookseller to sell itself.

Sandell Asset Management Corp. CEO Thomas E. Sandell, in a letter to Barnes & Noble's board, said "the public market for retail stocks is contributing to a risky and inhospitable environment" and the company would be better served if it were private or part of a larger company.

He did not disclose the amount of Sandell's stake.

Shares of Barnes & Noble jumped 70 cents, or 9.9 per cent , to $7.83 in early Tuesday trading.