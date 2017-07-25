Mayweather-McGregor to be shown live in movie theatres
The bout between the undefeated boxer and the Irish UFC champion will cost $99.95 on high-definition pay-per-view TV. Tickets for the fight at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena will range from $500 to $10,000 — and there aren't many $500 seats.
Fathom Events and Mayweather Promotions announced the partnership on Tuesday.
Mayweather is coming out of retirement for a boxing match against a UFC star who has never boxed professionally.