Recycled plots make the rounds all in one episode: Schneller

The Show: The Night Shift, Season 4, Episode 5 (NBC/Global)

The Moment: The patient with a bomb in him. No, the C-section on the plane. No, the handcuffed doctor…

In a battlefield operating tent in Syria, Dr. TC (Eoin Macken) pulls an unexploded rocket-propelled grenade from a patient. “Clamp off the artery!” he orders the female surgeon he’s sleeping with. But earlier, he saw her inject something between her toes, and now her hands are shaking. “You’re done here!” he barks.

Meanwhile, Dr. Drew (Brendan Fehr) is on an airplane with contaminated ice. Passengers are puking. A pregnant woman needs an emergency C-section — in turbulence. Plus, Drew’s homophobic mom is being really frosty to his husband.

Elsewhere, Dr. Scott's (Scott Wolf) Tindr date handcuffs him to the headboard — then faints! Arrhythmia! He reaches out a toe and phew, nudges his phone toward him.

I have nothing but sympathy for my brothers and sisters in old media. Cable and streaming services have devoured viewers, and broadcasters are trying anything to stay alive. So a show about ex-army doctors working the night shift in Texas, fine.

But this? Cramming every plot from every doctor show, ever, into one episode? This is nuts.

Especially since cable has proven that viewers are willing to slow down, trade plot for originality. And especially since every plot here resolves with zero surprises: Druggie Doc is actually taking MS medicine, Bomb Patient lives, C-section mom and baby live, Homophobic mom accepts her son (and bonus, meets her granddaughter), and Handcuff Lady asks Scott out again.