Vancouver's Raymond Boisjoly shortlisted for $50,000 Aimia/AGO Photography Prize

TORONTO — Indigenous artist Raymond Boisjoly is among the four finalists for the $50,000 Aimia/AGO Photography Prize.

The Vancouver-based Boisjoly, who is of Haida and Quebecois descent, was selected from an initial long list of 30 artists.

He specializes in photographic and text-based works, and was also shortlisted for the $50,000 Sobey Art Award last year.

Rounding out the list of Aimia/AGO Photography Prize finalists are: Liz Johnson Artur, a Russian-Ghanaian photographer based in London; Japanese artist Taisuke Koyama; and African-American visual artist, photographer and arts educator Hank Willis Thomas.

The four finalists will present their work in an exhibition opening on Sept. 6 at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto.

This year's winner will be chosen by the public. Votes can be cast in person at the gallery or on the prize's website.

The award is co-presented by the Art Gallery of Ontario and marketing and loyalty analytics company Aimia.