French President Macron meets Rihanna at the Elysee Palace
The pop star, who was greeted at the steps by First Lady Brigitte Macron, appealed to him on Twitter to contribute to her fund for education in developing countries.
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has met singer Rihanna at the Elysee Palace after the pop star appealed to him on Twitter to contribute to her fund for education in developing countries.
Rihanna was welcomed Wednesday by First Lady Brigitte Macron at the top of the steps of the Elysee Palace, the official residence of the French presidents in Paris, before talks with the president.
Last month, Rihanna, who has dozens of millions of Twitter followers, tweeted the newly elected French president: "bonjour @EmmanuelMacron, will France commit to #FundEducation?"
