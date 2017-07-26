Larry David says his blunt 'Curb' character is no Trump
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Larry David says the man he plays on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and President Donald Trump have nothing in common.
David was promoting a new season of the HBO comedy at a TV critics' meeting Wednesday when a reporter compared his blunt-spoken TV character, also named Larry David, and the president. The reporter said they both do things they shouldn't.
David's reply: He doesn't consider himself a jerk — but he used an expletive.
Jeff Garlin, who co-stars on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," chimed in. Garlin said that the president isn't funny and David is.
"Curb Your Enthusiasm" is returning after a long absence. It last aired in 2011. The 10-episode, ninth season debuts Oct. 1 on HBO.
Besides Garlin, returning cast members include Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman and J.B. Smoove.
