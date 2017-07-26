Entertainment

Michael Phelps defends Shark Week 'race' against great white

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, file photo, the fin of a great white shark is seen swimming a past research boat in the waters off Gansbaai, South Africa. Olympic champion Michael Phelps lost to a simulated shark in the Discovery Channel‚Äôs Shark Week special ‚ÄúPhelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White,‚Äù which aired July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam, File)

Don't expect an apology from Michael Phelps to TV viewers who were disappointed with his race against a simulated great white shark for a Discovery Channel Shark Week special.

The Olympic champion was bested by two seconds Sunday night in "Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White." The race didn't pit Phelps against a real shark, but rather a computer-simulated fish based on data on the swimming speed of sharks.

Phelps responded to critics in a Facebook Live video Tuesday. He notes that a shark doesn't swim in a straight line and suggested a side-by-side race with the predator impossible. He later added that he made it clear before the show aired that he wouldn't be racing a real shark.

