PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 7/23/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "The Late Show" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

2. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. "House of Spies" by Daniel Silva (Harper)

4. "Murder Games" by Patterson/Roughan (Little, Brown)

5. "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

6. "The Duchess" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

7. "Use of Force" by Brad Thor (Atria)

8. "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles (Viking)

9. "The Breakdown" by B.A. Paris (St. Martin's)

10. "Tom Clancy: Point of Contact" by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

11. "The Silent Corner" by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

12. "The Identicals" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

13. "Dragon Teeth" by Michael Crichton (Harper)

14. "Come Sundown" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

15. "Watch Me Disapper" by Janelle Brown (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Dangerous" by Milo Yuannopoulos (Dangerous Books)

2. "Devil's Bargain" by Joshua Green (Penguin Press)

3. "Rediscovering Americanism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

4. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

5. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

6. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

7. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

8. "Understanding Trump" by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)

9. "The Swamp" by Eric Boling (St. Martin's Press)

10. "Bill O'Reilly's Legends and Lies: The Civil War" by David Fisher (Holt)

11. "Option B" by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central Publishing)

12. "The Operator" by Robert O'Neill (Scribner)

13. "The Plant Paradox" by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

14. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubledy)

15. "I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons" by Kevin Hart with Neil Strauss ( Atria/37ink)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Dell)

2. "Chaos" by Patricia Cornwell (William Morrow)

3. "See Me" by Nicholas Sparks (Vision)

4. "Order to Kill" by Kyle Mills (Pocket)

5. "The Husband's Secret" by Liane Moriarty (Berkley)

6. "Missing" by Patterson/Fox (Vision)

7. "High Stakes" by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

8. "Night School" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

9. "Serenity Harbor" by RaeAnne Thayne (HQN)

10. "The Gunslinger" (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Pocket)

11. "High Stakes" by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

12. "Dark Horse" by B.J. Daniels (Harlequin Intrigue)

13. "Rushing Waters" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

14. "The Jensen Brand" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

15. "Home" by Harlan Coben (Dutton)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

2. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

3. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Dell)

4. "Behind Closed Doors" by B.A. Paris (St. Martin's Griffin)

5. "The Couple Next Door" by Sahri Lapena (Penguin)

6. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

7. "Never Never" by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

8. "The Official SAT Study Guide, 2018 ed. (College Board)

9. "The Chemist" by Stephenie Meyer (Back Bay)

10. "All the Missing Girls" by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

11. "The Nightingale" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Griffin)

12. "Dunkirk" (movie tie-in) by Joshua Levin (William Morrow)

13. "Behold the Dreamers" by Imbolo Mbue (Random House)

14. "The Glass Castle" (movie tie-in) by Jeanette Walls (Scribner)

15. "Commonwealth" by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)