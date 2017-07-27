'Son of Sam' film brings to life New York 40 years ago

That was the day before police arrested David Berkowitz, the serial killer who called himself "Son of Sam." Berkowitz had terrorized the city for a year with late-night shootings, killing six and wounding seven.

That time is vividly brought to life in the Smithsonian Channel documentary, "The Lost Tapes: Son of Sam," debuting Sunday. Producer Tom Jennings tells the story through television news reports of the era. It offers a rich portrait of a very different New York City, one that was grubby and crime-ridden and in the midst of a sticky summer that also included a blackout-induced night of lawlessness.