The Latest: Woman describes chaos after fair ride breaks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on Ohio State Fair's deadly accident when a ride broke apart. (all times local):

7 a.m.

A woman waiting to get on the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair says she saw it break apart, sending riders into the air, one man to his death.

Kaylie Bellamy tells WCMH-TV it was chaos Wednesday night. She says she was run over trying to get out of the way.

The accident prompted California State Fair officials to close the Fire Ball ride there.

Ohio officials are investigating the cause of the accident. The ride had passed inspection before the fair in Columbus opened. They say the fair will reopen Thursday but the rides won't operate until they are deemed safe.

Ohio State Wexner Medical Center said it's treating three people, two in critical condition and one seriously injured.

2:15 a.m.

The Ohio State Fair will be open Thursday, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when an "aggressive thrill" ride broke apart.

But officials say the rides won't be running until they're all determined to be safe.

Dramatic video captured by a bystander Wednesday evening shows the Fire Ball ride swinging and spinning when it crashes into something and part of the ride flies off. Screams are heard as passengers are thrown to the ground.

Officials say the man who was killed was one of several people who were thrown. Three of the injured are in critical condition.

Officials say the ride had passed its inspections.