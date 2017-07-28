Allman's final music 'obvious farewell' but full of life

DETROIT — Only a tight circle of family and friends knew Gregg Allman had been diagnosed with liver cancer a second time and wouldn't survive it.

With limited time, the beloved musician and co-founder of the Allman Brothers Band set a course: He would return to Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where his band began, and make a musical statement that would, according to those involved in his final studio album, reach back, resolve past with present and reveal his essence.

Don Was, who produced "Southern Blood," says the album "really captures who Gregg is." Despite his failing health, Was says Allman was "at the peak of his interpretive powers."