Balloon festival takes to skies near Trump golf course

Dick Young, right, presents a bottle of champagne to Ryan Stalgaitis, left, and his girlfriend Casey Hennessey after they helped Young and his crew put away a hot air balloon that landed on their street, Friday, July 28, 2017, in Flemington, N.J. Young's crew flew a their hot air balloon as part of a flight kicking off the QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning, which runs at the Solberg Airport through Sunday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

READINGTON, N.J. — A balloon with a painting of the U.S. Constitution is among those that will fly in the skies near President Donald Trump's New Jersey golf course during a festival this weekend.

The 35th annual New Jersey Festival of Ballooning starts Friday at the Solberg Airport in Readington. That's about seven miles from Trump's Bedminster golf course.

Organizers had to plan for the possibility of flight restrictions and other security concerns from a potential presidential visit. Trump has a home on the golf course.

Trump is not scheduled to be there this weekend. There is a flight restriction in place from Aug. 3-20 that means planes can't land or takeoff from the airport.

The festival includes hundreds of balloons and musical performances by Pat Benatar, George Thorogood and Plain White T's.

