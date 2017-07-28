Comedy legend Jim Carrey honoured during Montreal's Just for Laughs festival

MONTREAL — Canadian comedy legend Jim Carrey is in Montreal accepting the Generation Award given by the city's annual Just For Laughs festival.

Carrey says he feels as though he's tripped into something really wonderful in his life, and feels great to be honoured by his peers.

The actor and comedian is currently a co-executive producer on the Showtime series "I'm Dying Up Here."

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah was also celebrated at the festival as the recipient of Comedy Person of the Year Award.

Noah says it is an honour to be on the same stage with big-name comedians like Carrey.

He adds that he is excited about the festival's announcement it will be expanding next year to the South African coastal city of Durban.