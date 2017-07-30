'Dunkirk' conquers 'Emoji,' 'Atomic Blonde' at box office
LOS ANGELES — "Dunkirk" has topped the competition once more at the box office, beating newcomers "The Emoji Movie" and "Atomic Blonde."
Studio estimates on Sunday say Christopher Nolan's WWII film dropped 44
Right behind was "The Emoji Movie," which opened to $25.7 million despite extremely negative reviews.
The ride continues to be smooth for the well-reviewed comedy "Girls Trip," which fell a miniscule 36
The Charlize Theron action pic "Atomic Blonde" debuted in fourth place with $18.6 million.
Rounding out the top five is "Spider-Man: Homecoming" with $13.5 million in its fourth weekend.
