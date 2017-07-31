Cable company Charter says no interest in buying Sprint

NEW YORK — Charter, one of the largest cable companies in the U.S., says it's not interested in buying wireless carrier Sprint.

Sprint, the fourth-largest carrier in the U.S., is unprofitable and has a lot of debt. According to published reports , Sprint had proposed an acquisition by Charter. Sprint didn't answer a request for comment Monday.

Sprint's CEO has also talked this year about the benefits of combining with T-Mobile, the No. 3 mobile carrier. The two walked away from doing a deal during the Obama administration because of regulatory opposition.