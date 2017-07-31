CBC to reveal hosts of flagship news program 'The National' on Tuesday

Entertainment

Peter Mansbridge, CBC News chief correspondent, speaks during the CBC upfront showcasing the CBC 2017-18 fall/winter lineup in Toronto on May 24, 2017. CBC will announce his replacements on Tuesday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — CBC will unveil the new hosts of its flagship news program "The National" on Tuesday.

Peter Mansbridge stepped down from his role as anchor and chief correspondent earlier this month.

CBC News has previously confirmed there will be more than one host.

The revamped edition "The National" is slated to debut in mid-October.

