Director Zeffirelli misses gala event at new Florence museum
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
FLORENCE, Italy — Tenor Andrea Bocelli and a Haitian children's choir have inaugurated the Franco Zeffirelli International Center of the Performing Arts in Italy, though the eponymous 94-year-old film and
Organizers said Zeffirelli's health did not permit him to travel from his home in Rome to his native Florence for the gala event Monday ahead of the museum's opening next month. They did not specify the ailments, but Zeffirelli has long suffered side effects after a hip surgery.
British actor Robert Powell, who appeared in Zeffirelli's 1977 mini-series "Jesus of Nazareth," was among those at the celebration.
The museum and performing arts
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Toronto man killed his family with crossbow before his lies could be exposed, court hears
-
Blow. It. Up. Tristan Cleveland on why the planned Burnside Expressway should be stopped before it begins
-
Young Nova Scotia men treated girls' intimate photos 'like baseball cards'
-
Toronto's Scotiabank Theatre stares down giant, broken escalator