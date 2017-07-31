Fireworks and an epic meeting on episode three of Game of Thrones

Spoiler alert: Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 3.

When the Mother of Dragons meets the King in the North, you know there will be fireworks.

Daenerys Stormborn meets Jon Snow and the introduction is: epic. That’s as in do not use the washroom or replenish the chip bowl kind of epic.

Forget the upcoming Marvel’s The Defenders team-up. Iron Fist and Luke Cage have nothing on this seventh season Game of Thrones.

The first episode was pirated to the tune of 91 million views according to one estimate, giving it the dubious honour of most illegally streamed or downloaded show.

Episode 3 was the most anticipated matchup in television this year between the two most popular protagonists. It demands spectacle and, naturally, a WWE-style announcement to go with it.

In “The Queen’s Justice” Missandei, adviser to the Queen, puts Vince McMahon to shame: And in this corner, Daenerys Stormborn is “the first of her name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Queen of Meereen and the first men, Khaleesi of the great grass sea, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons” she rattles off. You almost wish they gave Hulk Hogan a walk-on role.

Snow and adviser Davos Seaworth are taken aback by the sheer pomposity. The bastard son isn’t exactly one to toot his own horn.

“This is Jon Snow, he’s King in the North,” says Davos, always underselling the boss. And yeah, he forgot the housewarming gift.

The two don’t see eye to eye. Snow refuses to bend a knee to the queen in homage.

“So many men have tried to kill me I have lost track of their names,” says Daenerys in one of the finest GoT speeches yet.

“I have been sold like a brood mare. I have been raped and defiled. Do you know what kept me standing through all those years in exile? Faith, not in any gods, not in myths and legends, in myself.”

But she does allow him to mine dragon glass, which is the key to winning the war against White Walkers who threaten the north.

Still, there is plenty of chemistry between the two as fire and ice finally meet. Of course, Daenerys could well be Jon Snow’s aunt, as was alluded to last season.

Which would mean Snow is Luke Skywalker to Danerys’s Princess Leia. Well, not quite brother and sister, but kissing relatives if they were to ever hook up. But fear not. After all, their mortal enemies Jaime and Cersei Lannister are happily getting it on and had three children between them. So, rejoice. Anything is perversely possible in GoT land.

Speaking of Cersei, the evil queen is really enjoying a moment. She has destroyed two of her enemies, including allies of Daenerys.

That’s thanks to Euron Greyjoy, who last episode sank the iron ships headed to overthrow Cersei. Greyjoy delivers Ellaria Sand, who killed Cersei’s daughter and his own niece Yara as slightly bruised presents.

“I don’t sleep very well. I look up at the canopy dreaming of ways to kill my enemies,” says Cersei to Ellaria.

With the sneering King Joffrey and the delectably odious Ramsay Bolton gone, Euron is the newest baddie in Westeros.

But is it just me or is Euron’s eyeliner threatening to overtake character?

Especially in the presence of the portrait in evil that is Cersei, Greyjoy is not up to par for a GoT villain. He is all sound and fury, like a miscast extra from the Pirates of the Caribbean. (And by the way, no one throws down eye shade like Johnny Depp, so producers should know better.)

Still, he does get in a few good lines. Euron wants to marry Cersei, so naturally he goes to Jaimie for advice. And he sounds like he’s auditioning for presidential spokesperson Anthony Scaramucci’s job.

“Does she like it gentle or rough, or a finger in the bum?”

We do find out, though, who Cersei is truly scared of. And it’s not dragons. It’s the bankers, of course. She’s mortgaged the heck out of Casterly Rock to pay for war and the Iron Bank want their money back.

I’m not sure if showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were ruminating on the universality of greed, but even Cersei, it seems, cannot escape the wrath of a wicked subprime loan.

The episode though, is aptly titled “Queen’s Justice,” because Cersei is dispatching quite a few of Daenerys’s allies. The third to go this episode is the great Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell.

Rigg as Emma Peel was my first screen crush when she starred in the British adventure series The Avengers. As the acid-tongued head of House Tyrell, she was a formidable presence onscreen and my favourite character.

She is given a bottle of poison by Jaime in a merciful death. But before she dies, she releases a delicious secret: she was the one that poisoned King Joffrey. Even in death she is victorious.

Meanwhile, the Unsullied, at the behest of Daenerys, have taken Casterly Rock, the ancestral home of the Lannisters. But Jaime has abandoned it deliberately, stranding the Unsullied. Things are not looking good for Khaleesi as she is being outplayed by Cersei from every quarter.

But she does have a few dragons up her sleeve.

In other news, it’s painful to see Game of Thrones try to be hip. This week they announced that they had licensed a new line of street wear called Rep the Realm.

May we suggest a Euron Greyjoy eye shadow. A red cashmere cape like the one worn by the witch Melisandre warm enough so you don’t need underwear. Or even a Reek outfit in tribute to the downtrodden Theon. That could well be the height of homeless hipster chic.