Sam Hunt makes chart history with "Body Like a Back Road"

NASHVILLE — Country star Sam Hunt has beaten out Florida Georgia Line for holding the record number of weeks atop Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart with his single "Body Like a Back Road."

And there are no signs of slowing down.

Record label MCA Nashville said Monday that Hunt's single has hit 25 weeks at the top of the chart, which measures radio play, sales and streaming, and edged out "Cruise," which reigned for 24 weeks in 2012 and 2013.

The song, already certified multiplatinum, crossed over to the pop charts as well and jumped into the top 10 of the Hot 100 all-genre chart.