Stars react to the death of actor-playwright Sam Shepard

NEW YORK — Reaction to the announcement Monday that actor-playwright Sam Shepard died last week at age 73:

— "A great man of the theatre has passed. Thank you, Sam Shepard. RIP." — Actor Jason Alexander on Twitter.

— "Sam Shepard was a towering figure in American theatre and film. He indeed had "the right stuff." His voice will truly be missed." — Actor George Takei on Twitter.

— "I'm coping with Sam Shepard's death by listening to Prince which is just bumming me out more" — Comedian Whitney Cummings on Twitter.

— "A hero of theatre. A hero of writing. A hero of acting. A hero of mine. Sam Shepard RIP." — Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on Twitter.

— "So sad about the news of Sam Shepard... We still have his theatre and his characters, which will live forever." — Actor-director Diego Luna on Twitter, translated from Spanish.