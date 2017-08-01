22-year-old becomes first woman to win Just For Laughs comedy title

MONTREAL — The first woman to win the Just For Laughs Homegrown Comics title says booking agents and fellow comedians need to do more to encourage women and other marginalized groups to perform stand-up.

Twenty-two-year-old D.J. Mausner shared the honour with another female comedian, Courtney Gilmour, at the festival's recently concluded 35th edition.

The Montreal-based Mausner says female artists are increasingly taking their place in the industry.

She wants comedians to make an effort to ensure their sets are more accessible to people of colour and other groups who have been historically alienated from traditionally male-centred material.

Martha O'Neill, founder of SheDot, a Toronto all-women comedy festival, says she's elated to see Mausner and Gilmour win the title but sad it took 19 years for a female comic to do so.