Carol Burnett to ask kids to solve adult problems on Netflix

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Carol Burnett is counting on the honesty of children to bring laughs to a new Netflix series.

The comedian will debut a half-hour unscripted comedy called "A Little Help with Carol Burnett" in 2018. In each episode, both celebrities and everyday people appeal to a panel of kids ranging in ages from 4 to 8 for advice about their problems.

The show will be taped in front of a live audience.